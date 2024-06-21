Rider registration opens for Indian Supercross Racing League season 2 mega auction

Pune, June 21 (IANS) The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's first-ever franchise-based Supercross league has opened rider registration for mega auction ahead of season 2.

The rider registration includes four exhilarating racing categories: 450cc international riders, 250cc international riders, 250cc India-Asia mix, and 85cc junior class.

Season 1 generated immense curiosity amongst motorsport enthusiasts, attracting over 104 registrations, including defending champions from multiple countries such as the USA, Italy, France, South Africa, Australia, Thailand and India.

Some of the leading names that battled for the win were Matt Moss - 9-time Australian MX and SX Champion, Jordi Tixier - World Champion MX2 (2014), 2022 Prince of Paris (SX2) Thomas Ramette, Hugo Manzato from France, Caleb Goullet, Reid Taylor from Australia, and Brian Gyles from Thailand, a sensation in Season 1's 85cc category.

Rugved Barguje, a 3-time Indian national champion, represented India with pride, alongside Ikshan Shanbhag, Prajwal Vishwanth, Sarthak Chavan, and Shlok Ghorpade.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder & Director of the ISRL, said, "We are excited about Season 2 and confident that it will surpass the phenomenal success of our inaugural season. India offers mega stadiums and venues capable of hosting supercross races, allowing us to continually expand and enhance the league.

"Many riders thoroughly enjoyed our world-class tracks, which were designed to provide thrilling and competitive racing experiences. Inquiries for participation have been pouring in from across the globe. ISRL is building a mega rider pool of athletes from around the world."

Rugved Barguje, 3-time Indian National SX Champion, said, "The inaugural season of ISRL was unforgettable. I experienced different terrains and demanding weather conditions, with Bangalore being particularly tough due to its soil. The races in all cities were thrilling, and the crowd support was phenomenal. The organizers did an excellent job, transforming Supercross in India. Riding on a proper Supercross track was a dream come true. I am excited for Season 2 of CEAT ISRL."

Jordi Tixier, World Champion MX2 (2014), added, "The first season was excellent. I didn’t expect it to be that good. I really enjoyed the people, the track, and the fans. I was surprised by how well the organizers did. They listened to the riders, improving race by race, and we saw the difference between Pune and Bangalore. The fans were awesome, and it was great to see the Indian people’s passion for Supercross. The organizers were fantastic, constantly improving. Season 01 was unforgettable, and I’m super excited to be back for Season 02. Looking forward to more memories!"

Brendan Sipple who raced for Reise Motosports said, "Season 1 was unforgettable, and I feel blessed to have taken part. The tracks were amazing, the racing was awesome, and the fans were crazy. The teams and organization were fantastic, working hard to ensure we had everything we needed and that the tracks were perfect. I'm very excited for Season 02 and can’t wait to see what they have in store. I look forward to visiting new cities, racing for supportive teams, and watching Supercross grow in India. Can't wait to come back."

The upcoming season, scheduled from January to March 2025, will feature multiple rounds across various Indian cities. Organised in partnership with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the ISRL promises an unparalleled blend of action, entertainment, and fierce competition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.