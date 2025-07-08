Riddhima wishes ‘incredible woman’ Neetu Kapoor: I love you most in the world

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) As her mother Neetu Kapoor turned 67 on Tuesday, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor wished her mother, whom she tagged as an “incredible woman” and said that she deserves all the happiness in the world.

Riddhima took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video collage featuring her along with Neetu, brother Ranbir Kapoor, sister-in-law Alia Bhatt and late father Rishi Kapoor.

“To the most incredible woman I know! I feel blessed every single day to call you my mom! You deserve all the happiness in the world today and always! I love you most in the world! Happy Birthday, Ma,” Riddhima wrote as the caption.

Neetu is known for appearing in Hindi films throughout the late 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. In 2012, she was inducted into the Walk of the Stars, an entertainment hall of fame at Bandra in Mumbai.

She made her debut in the swashbuckler film Suraj in 1966. She was then seen in films such as Rickshawala, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewaar, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Dharam Veer, Parvarish, Jaani Dushman, Kaala Patthar and Yaarana.

She went on a hiatus after appearing in the thriller film Ganga Meri Maa in 1983 and made her acting comeback with a minor role in the romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal three decades later. Her latest work is Jugjugg Jeeyo.

In other news, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Kapil Sharma’s next, which has been extensively shot in the scenic locales of Shimla. The film also stars Riddhima Kapoor. It is directed by Ashish R Mohan and is tentatively titled, "DKS".

Commemorating the occasion, the director of the movie penned a nostalgic note, showing his gratitude to the entire team for an incredible experience during the shoot.

Ashish wrote, "As we call "wrap" on our film, it feels like watching the last light of a powerful sunset - beautiful, a little bittersweet, and filled with memories of everything we've been through together."

Shedding light on the shooting experience, the filmmaker added, "Over the past 52 days, we faced it all - storms, hails, freezing colds, and even the looming fear of war. But like sunlight breaking through grey clouds, your spirit, courage, and dedication never waved."

