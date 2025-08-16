Rescue operations intensify in disaster-hit Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Aug 16 (IANS) Rescue and relief operations have been stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kishtwar district after a massive cloudburst in Chasoti village left at least 60 people dead and several others missing.

Teams from the J&K Police, CRPF, Indian Army, SDRF, and civil authorities are working round-the-clock to evacuate survivors, trace the missing, and provide urgent assistance to the affected families.

Relief material, including food and medical supplies, is being distributed, with special focus on children, women, and the elderly.

The cloudburst struck on Thursday along the Machail Mata Yatra route, causing widespread devastation and resulting in heavy casualties among yatris and local residents.

Officials on the ground said the scale of destruction was severe and many houses were damaged. Additionally, several people are reported to have been swept away by the sudden surge of water.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, B.S. Tuti, accompanied by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, DIG DKR Range Shridhar Patil, Kishtwar DC Pankaj Kumar Sharma and Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh, has been stationed at Chasoti to oversee the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

They interacted with locals, listened to their concerns, and assured them of full support. The officials emphasised that safety and timely assistance remain top priorities.

The senior officials also visited Atholi Hospital to meet those injured in the tragedy.

They reviewed the treatment being provided, directed hospital staff to prioritise critical cases, and ensured that every possible medical facility was extended to the victims and their families.

Survivors were personally assured of continued assistance from the administration.

Authorities said rescue teams will continue working round-the-clock until all missing persons are traced and adequate relief reaches every affected household.

Earlier on Friday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the disaster-hit area to take stock of the situation. He confirmed that 60 bodies had been recovered so far, while the exact number of missing persons remains unclear.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also reached Chasoti to assess the extent of the damage and review the ongoing operations.

