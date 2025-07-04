Renewed commitment to strengthen bilateral ties: MEA's Randhir Jaiswal on PM Modi’s Trinidad & Tobago visit

Port of Spain, July 4 (IANS) India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal delivered a heartfelt statement in Port of Spain on Friday, highlighting the historic significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago and said that the visit marks a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Speaking in both Hindi and Bhojpuri to connect with the Indian-origin community in the country, Jaiswal emphasised the deep cultural and historical bonds between the two nations.

“The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, has arrived today in the capital city of Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain, on a historic visit. At the airport, he was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar, along with members of her Cabinet and other dignitaries,” said Jaiswal.

He stressed the importance of the visit, pointing out the long gap since such a high-level engagement: “This visit is historic from India’s side because it is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Trinidad and Tobago in 26 years. It marks a renewed commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship.”

Jaiswal went on to underline the strong people-to-people connections, saying, “The total population of this country is about 1.3 million. Out of this, around 45 per cent are of Indian origin. That is why the relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago is unbreakable.”

He made a special mention of the Indian diaspora's ancestral roots, “The majority of Indian-origin people here trace their ancestry to the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in India. They come from Bhojpuri-speaking regions such as Chapra, Arrah, Ballia, Siwan, Gopalganj, Varanasi, Azamgarh, and others.”

By addressing the diaspora in their native tongue, Jaiswal acknowledged the emotional and cultural ties that continue to thrive despite the geographic distance.

