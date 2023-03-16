Reddit back in order after brief outage

San Francisco, March 15 (IANS) Social discussion forum Reddit on Wednesday said that it has fixed the "internal systems" issue, and that the platform is now back online.

The company tweeted from its 'Reddit Status' account: "Resolved: Alright, things are back in order. We're peeling a lot better now! Thanks for your patience."

Taking to Twitter, several users had reported the issue.

While one user posted: "Anyone else's Reddit gone down?", another said: "Is Reddit down or is this the universe trying to tell me to get a life?"

According to Downdetector, over 53 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 23 per cent with the server connection, and 22 per cent while using the website.

Meanwhile, the social discussion forum had faced an outage last month which prevented feeds from loading for users on desktop and mobile devices.

