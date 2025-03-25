Real Madrid working to reach agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold: Report

Madrid, March 25 (IANS) Real Madrid are working to close Trent Alexander-Arnold's pre-contract agreement as quickly as possible. The English wingback has been on Los Blancos' radar for two years and talks are undergoing between both parties in hopes of striking a deal before the end of the season.

If an agreement is signed, then Real will be legally obligated to tell Liverpool of the deal which has not happened as of yet, as reported by The Athletic.

Madrid had identified Trent as their top priority transfer target for next season as per reports in October. Los Blancos are aiming to bring in defensive reinforcements at the end of the ongoing season and are admirers of Trent, who will be out of contract in June.

Alongside Trent, Mohammed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are also running close to the end of their contract. The trio are a pivotal part of the Liverpool side and have been so for a better part of a decade. The Anfield outlet is risking letting their core leave for free after not being able to close an agreement with the trio.

Trent has represented his boyhood club on 349 occasions and has found the back of the net 22 times whilst providing 87 assists.

Madrid will certainly look to bring in reinforcements as the side is currently heavily depleted with recurring injuries seeming to be the theme of the season. Alongside, Carvajal's ACL injury, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season, the side is also missing the services of Ferlan Mendy and Eder Militao.

“There was a conversation I had when we were travelling to Ireland, on the coach down to the airport with (Crystal Palace’s Eberechi) Eze. I said, ‘There’s a chance that I may never win another trophy in my career. And there’s a chance I win many, many more'," said Arnold to ITV in an interview at the beginning of the season.

