AIMPLB to hold major protest in Patna against Waqf Bill

Patna, March 25 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called for a major protest by Muslim organisations on Wednesday at Gardanibagh in Patna against the Waqf Amendment Bill. In a press conference, the Board's spokesperson, Qasim Rasool Ilyas, condemned the Bill, claiming it was introduced on communal lines and violated the rights of Muslims.

"This protest will be against the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) acted unilaterally on this issue. This Bill has been brought on communal grounds, and it is against our rights," Ilyas said.

Ilyas further accused the BJP’s allies of supporting a Bill that he believes is detrimental to the Muslim community. "The BJP’s ally parties should not have supported this Bill. We had met them and asked for their support," he added.

The spokesperson also expressed dissatisfaction with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, "Muslims are upset with Nitish Kumar. He should clarify his stance on this Bill."

The AIMPLB believes the Bill is a direct attack on Muslim rights. Ilyas described it as "a betrayal of the Muslim community," saying, "This Bill is like stabbing Muslims in the back."

Ilyas also stated that the protest would send a strong message to the BJP’s allies. "Through tomorrow's protest, we are sending a message to BJP’s allies that if they support this Bill, they can forget about getting our support," the spokesperson said.

He further noted that the protest would see participation from several political parties, and added, "Anyone who believes in the Constitution of the country will stand with us."

According to AIMPLB, the protest slated for Wednesday is set to be a significant demonstration of Muslim unity and opposition to the controversial Bill, with political figures from various parties expected to join in solidarity.

