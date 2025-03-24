'Ready to fully cooperate in probe but won’t apologise': Kunal Kamra tells Mumbai Police

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Hours after the registration of FIR for referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a traitor in his show, the Mumbai Police on Monday evening contacted stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who is reported to be in Puducherry.

A source said that the police have contacted Kunal Kamra and asked him several questions. In his response, the comedian said he was fully ready to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

According to sources, Kamra said that he is not in Mumbai but outside the city. However, he further stated that he would not apologise.

"Kunal Kamra said 'I will do whatever is required under the law, but I will not apologise. I will do whatever is required within the legal framework'," a source citing the comedian said.

According to the police, they have not called Kunal Kamra for questioning.

Earlier, Shiv Sena demanded that Kamra should tender an unconditional apology while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly announced that a strict action would be taken against Kamra.

"He (Kunal Kamra) targeted Eknath Shinde in his low-grade comedy. I want to tell Kunal Kamra that he should know that the people elected Eknath Shinde. Karma and others want to gain fame by creating controversy. Kamra should know that the 2024 elections have shown who is a traitor and who enjoys respect and support. Kunal Kamra is not bigger than public as everyone else knows that Eknath Shinde follows ideology of late of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"The opposition stands in favour of Kunal Kamra, someone tweeted in favour of Kunal Kamra. Have you (opposition) given 'supari' to Kunal Kamra? Rahul Gandhi shows book of Constitution and Kunal Kamra tweeted his photo with the Constitution. We like comedy and do watch it. Freedom of speech is there but it should be exercised within the limits of the Constitution," Fadnavis said.

However, the Opposition has slammed the state government over the filing of FIR against Kamra while those who have insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have been spared.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray have supported Kamra saying that he has not done anything wrong.

They added that Kamra has not named Deputy CM Shinde "then who he should apologise to!"

The opposition has strongly criticised the vandalism of the studio by Shiv Sena activists and asked whether the government will recover costs from them.

