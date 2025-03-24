Gurugram: GMDA & HSVP carry out major action against encroachments

Gurugram, March 24 (AINS) A joint team of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Haryana Sheri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have aggressively removed encroachments in the city.

In a recent meeting, it was decided that a drive shall be conducted against encroachment and all unauthorised entities and structures in the Sector 29 area.

CEO GMDA, Shyamal Misra has also directed DTP GMDA to be strict in vigil and take strong action against encroachment in all important areas of Gurugram.

He also directed to ensure that the park and its facilities are maintained for the benefit of the public.

Taking further action in this matter, DTP GMDA cum Nodal Officer for Encroachments in Gurugram, R.S. Batth along with HSVP officers reached the site along with the Enforcement Wing along with 50 police personnel and HSVP team. JCBs were also deployed for towing illegally parked vehicles.

Over 150 unauthorised shanaties adjoining Leisure Valley Park that were earlier directed to vacate were demolished. The team also reached Booth Market in Sector 29 where shopkeepers were utilising the public place and had covered over five times the area of their allotted shop spaces.

About three illegal shops and public areas were cleared and two temporary structures used as cafes were demolished. The encroachment has been jointly removed along with the police force and HSVP team.

Additionally, rampant illegal parking of buses which were parked on space allocated for visitor parking was also removed. Even challans were issued to the buses and other heavy vehicles and the garages developed within the parking area were demolished.

Nodal Officer for Encroachments in Gurugram, R.S. Batth instructed all violators not to encroach again otherwise FIR will be lodged.

“Sector 29 is amongst the central locations of Gurugram and the Leisure Valley Park is one of the important landmarks of the city. Comprehensive efforts of agencies will continue in the same manner and I direct all offenders to stop such encroachment," Batth said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.