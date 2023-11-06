Ready for Dhanteras? Myntra’s Diwali Dhamaka a one-stop destination for your festive needs

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) As the stage for the grand celebration of Diwali gets ready, there’s another day, prior to that, considered auspicious and people make sure they buy precious or semi-precious metals or home products - and that’s Dhanteras! It is customary for people to buy gold, silver, kitchen appliances, dinnerware, cookware or serveware, in addition to fashion and other lifestyle products.

And to make the festival season even more special, Myntra is hosting one of the biggest festive spectacle events of the year, the Myntra Diwali Dhamaka which is set to conclude on November 11. With over 2.4 million styles from over 6,000 brands, this edition of the Myntra Diwali Dhamaka is set to spread festive joy to consumers with an array of stunning trend-first finds including homeand lifestyle products in addition to fashion and beauty.

As we love buying new things for our homes, festivals like Dhanteras give us yet another opportunity to do our homes with the season’s new trends in the category.

Some of the shimmering collections on the Dhanteras Store on Myntra Diwali Dhamaka are truly never seen before. As you’re getting your house ready, check out these Dhanteras collections from the comfort of your home, without any further ado!

Find options across Gold Coins (up to 15 per cent off) & Silver Coins (up to 50 per cent off on MRP):Buying gold and silver coins during festivals like Dhanteras is a longstanding tradition and is considered as a symbol of prosperity. They often feature intricate engravings of deities and symbols of prosperity, which make them beautiful for gifting purposes too. With ~200 options of gold and silver coins on great offers, Myntra has made purchasing these valuables absolutely breezy!

Gold toned and premium brass serveware: Adding elegance to festive feasts– This is a time for indulging in sumptuous meals and inviting guests over.The serveware options on Myntra across various metals including brass and steel give Dhanteras shoppers a great reason to look for stylish options across dry fruits jars, platter plates,cake stands, salad servers, handmade flamingo bowls and trays among many more.

Check out the Myntra app to avail unmatchable offers and enchant your guests with your unique collection of serverware.

Pooja Thalis: With families coming together to offerprayers and seek blessings from the almighty, pooja thalis are absolute necessities to keep essential items for worship like diyas, incense sticks, flowers, and sweets. The intricate designs and thoughtful arrangements on these thalis enhance the festive mood. You can get them at minimum 60 per cent off in the ongoing Diwali Dhamaka event.

Fine Jewellery: The sparkle of festive fashion– Diwali is a time to dress up and look your best, and what better way to do it than with fine jewellery? Brands like Candere and Melorra offer stunning pieces, their exquisite necklaces, earrings, and bangles, often crafted with precious metals and gemstones, add a touch of elegance and sparkle to your Diwali ensemble, enhancing the festive spirit. You can get up to 60 per cent off on MRP on Myntra.

Festive decor items such as gold and silver coins, stainless steel serveware, pooja thalis, and fine jewelry aren't just about making your home beautiful. They carry cultural and spiritual significance, symbolising prosperity and joy. This is the time to embrace festivities, visit Myntra today to explore the entire collection from the ongoing Myntra Diwali Dhamaka and shine on this Diwali!

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.