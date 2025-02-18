‘Re-exam only solution’, says Khan Sir as BPSC protests intensify in Patna

Patna, Feb 18 (IANS) Aspirants and educators protesting to demand the re-examination of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) have intensified in Patna.

Prominent educator Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has been at the forefront of these demonstrations, emphasising that a re-examination is the only solution to address the alleged irregularities.

Talking to the IANS, Khan Sir highlighted evidence suggesting misconduct during the examinations held on January 4, 2025, at various centres across Bihar.

Khan Sir pointed out the non-political nature of the movement and called for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar to consider their demands for a re-examination.

"We only have one demand, re-exam, nothing short of that will be acceptable," he said.

The protests have seen significant participation from aspirants and educators alike.

On February 17, demonstrators marched from Mullsllahpur to Gardani Bagh in Patna, carrying placards and demanding the cancellation of the examination.

Khan Sir expressed confidence in the legal process, stating that evidence has been presented before the Patna High Court, and he anticipates a favourable verdict for the students.

“We have crucial evidence including the missing question papers from Gaya and Nawada treasuries apart from candidates at centres in Siwan and Motihari were granted extra time beyond the stipulated duration, providing them with an undue advantage,” Khan Sir said.

He asserts that unused question paper sets, which were supposed to be securely stored in treasuries of Gaya and Nawada post-examination on December 13, were mishandled.

"These sets were not deposited in the treasuries of the Nawada and Gaya districts," he said.

Following irregularities at the Bapu Examination Complex, approximately 12,000 students underwent a re-examination on January 4, 2025.

Alarmingly, instead of preparing new question sets, the BPSC allegedly reused the missing papers from Nawada and Gaya during the re-examination held at 22 centres in Bihar on January 4.

This led to a significant disparity in results, only 6 per cent of the candidates cleared the December 13 exam, whereas 19 per cent succeeded in the January 4 re-exam.

Khan Sir emphasises that the movement is non-political and solely focused on ensuring a fair examination process.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar can address the issue promptly by conducting a re-examination. I have a great confidence in the judicial system. The evidence presented will compel the Patna High Court to rule in favour of the students,” Khan Sir said.

