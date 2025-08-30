Rathi, Rana, Bharti, Mathur and Yadav fined for breaching DPL Code of Conduct

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana, Aman Bharti, Sumit Mathur and Krish Yadav have been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct during the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL), said the tournament organisers on Saturday.

The incidents leading to the five players being fined happened during the Eliminator clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday evening. The flashpoint began when Rathi, midway through his bowling action, chose not to release the ball, prompting Rana to bring out an attempted sweep in response.

When Rathi returned to bowl, Rana backed out. But tension escalated after Rana reverse-swept Rathi for a six over deep point and visuals showed the left-handed batter charging angrily towards Rathi.

Umpire Gayathri Venugopalan and nearby fielders intervened quickly to separate the two, with Rathi walking away and muttering words. Rana eventually hit a sensational century in the chase of 202 and took West Delhi to Qualifier 2 clash, set to happen against East Delhi Riders on Saturday.

But now, Rana has been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.6 (Level 1) - using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match. Rathi, who also copped a lot of fines in IPL 2025 due to his notebook styled celebrations, has been fined 80 per cent of the Match Fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.2 (Level 2) for the conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

The match was also witness to another flare-up when Rana’s team-mate Krish Yadav engaged in a heated exchange first with Bharti and then with another play. As a result, Krish as been fined 100 per cent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 2) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match following an abuse from the opposing team player and pointing the bat towards the player.

Bharti has been penalised 30 per cent of his match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match. Mathur, meanwhile, has been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.5 (Level 1) - using language, actions or gesture which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.