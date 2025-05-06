UP: Rashtriya Prerna Sthal nears completion, international convention centre takes shape

Lucknow, May 6 (IANS) Marking a significant milestone in the state government’s endeavour to celebrate the national icons and heroes, the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal is heading towards completion and is expected to be inaugurated soon.

The Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, dedicated to the nation’s rich historical and cultural legacy, is more than 90 per cent complete. Built in the shape of a lotus under the Basant Kunj project, the inspirational site features 63-foot-tall statues of national icons such as Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyay, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Prerna Sthal, being developed by the Department of Housing and Urban Planning, is being given final touches. Once completed, the site will be opened to the public as a centre of inspiration, showcasing exhibits on the freedom movement, cultural values, and national pride.

Along with this, the International Exhibition and Convention Centre is also fast taking shape, giving a unique global identity to the state capital, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Both the landmark projects are poised to redefine the cultural and economic landscape of the capital and Uttar Pradesh as a whole.

Parallelly, the International Exhibition and Convention Centre construction is progressing swiftly. Spanning 32.5 acres, the centre aims to establish Lucknow as a preferred destination for international trade, business events, and cultural exchange.

The first instalment of Rs 250 crore has been released, and the project is targeted for completion within two years. The centre will have world-class infrastructure to host large-scale exhibitions, trade fairs, global conferences, and cultural events.

It is expected to attract substantial investment, generate employment opportunities, and contribute significantly to CM Yogi's vision of building a $1 trillion economy in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials say the ambitious projects will go a long way in positioning Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh on the global map while fostering economic growth and cultural pride.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.