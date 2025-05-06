IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans elect to bowl first in key clash with Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans have made one change in the playing XI with Arshad Khan coming in for Washington Sundar. Mumbai Indians are unchanged from their last match.

Gill said he opted to bowl first because it is always better to have a score to chase. Says it is all about turning up on the day and delivering the best possible performance as a team, and not go to deep into what has happened in the past.

He said, though Kagiso Rabada was available for selection, he would take a couple of sessions to get into the groove.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said he would have preferred bowling first, but he did not mind batting first. "There is a nice breeze around, so it will be fine to bowl later in the evening too". He said they are not thinking too much about their six-in-a-row win spree on the bounce, and being focused and being humble is the mantra for them.

Both teams need to win to maintain their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians had lost to GT when they played them at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their second match of the season.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact substitutes: Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact substitutes: Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka.

