Ranji Trophy: Yash Rathod’s masterclass puts Vidarbha on brink of final

Nagpur, Feb 20 (IANS) Yash Rathod’s sensational 151, his fifth century of the season, propelled Vidarbha into a commanding position, setting Mumbai a record-breaking target of 406 for a place in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy final.

As the match heads into its final day in Nagpur, Mumbai’s hopes of scripting history took a hit, with the 41-time champions stumbling to 83 for 3 at stumps. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s late dismissal further dented their chances, leaving them with a mammoth task to pull off the highest-ever successful chase in Ranji Trophy history.

Mumbai’s chase got off to a shaky start as their top order struggled against Vidarbha’s left-arm spinners. Harsh Dubey, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, struck early to remove Ayush Mhatre and Siddhesh Lad while Parth Rekhade once again proved to be Rahane’s nemesis, dismissing him with a delivery that stayed low.

The visitors were also left with a question mark over Suryakumar Yadav’s availability, as he did not take the field throughout Vidarbha’s second innings. Instead, Shivam Dube walked in at No. 5 to join first innings centurion Akash Anand, with the duo left to shoulder Mumbai’s hopes of an improbable turnaround.

Earlier in the day, Rathod showcased remarkable resilience and temperament to wear down Mumbai’s bowling attack. His 158-run stand with Akshay Wadkar rescued Vidarbha from a precarious 56 for 4, as they fought their way towards a total that put Mumbai under immense scoreboard pressure. Wadkar’s defiant 52 off 202 balls was cut short just before lunch when he was bowled by Shams Mulani, who finished with impressive figures of 6 for 85 from 44 overs.

As the pitch began to deteriorate, Mumbai’s spinners found success, with Harsh Dubey and Darshan Nalkande falling in quick succession. However, Rathod remained unshaken, carefully constructing his innings until he finally shifted gears towards the end. Supported by Rekhade, who batted at No. 9 despite playing as a top-order batter in the first innings, Rathod crossed the 150-mark before becoming the last man out, ensuring Vidarbha’s lead soared past 400.

With cracks opening up on the surface and spin playing a major role, Mumbai now face a monumental challenge. Vidarbha’s bowlers, led by Dubey and Rekhade, exploited the rough with immediate success, setting the stage for a gripping final day. Akash Anand, batting on 27, and Shivam Dube, on 12, will need to produce something extraordinary if Mumbai are to chase down 406 - a feat never achieved before in Ranji Trophy history.

As Mumbai look to etch their names in the record books, Vidarbha stand just seven wickets away from reaching their third Ranji Trophy final.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 383 & 292/10 in 110.1 overs (Yash Rathod 151, Parth Rekhade 20; Shams Mulani 6-83, Tanush Kotian 3-81) lead Mumbai 83/3 in 31 overs (Akash Anand 27 not out, Shivam Dube 12 not out; Harsh Dubey 2-26) by 323 runs.

