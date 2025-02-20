Delhi CM is our daughter: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (IANS) Haryana’s Transport Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday that the state’s daughter Rekha Gupta has been appointed the Chief Minister of Delhi. She is the second daughter from the state after Sushma Swaraj to get appointed.

“Since a daughter of Haryana has become Delhi’s Chief Minister, the people of Haryana are also happy. Previously, Haryana's daughter Sushma Swaraj also held the position of Delhi’s Chief Minister. I congratulate Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on her appointment,” Vij told the media here.

Sushma Swaraj made history in 1998 when she became Delhi’s first woman Chief Minister.

Celebrations erupted in Haryana’s Jind district as Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA with strong ties with the BJP and the RSS, name was announced as the next Chief Minister on Wednesday.

“For the past 27 years, the presence of opposition governments in Delhi had hindered development, but that has now ended.” Delhi is the capital of the country, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Chief Minister of Delhi and her Cabinet colleagues will work towards making Delhi a leader in development,” Vij said.

Responding to a question on Delhi’s development, Vij said under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and his policies of development, BJP governments have been established in almost the entire country.

Expressing enthusiasm, he said, “If we look at the map of the country, it appears entirely saffron, with only a few black spots. I believe that in the coming time, even those black spots will be erased, and BJP governments will be formed there as well.”

Regarding municipal elections in Haryana, Vij said some people start complaining even before the elections, and the Congress has the same habit.

“The Congress is heading for a crushing defeat in municipal corporation, municipal council, and municipal committee elections. Even the Congress knows this, which is why they are already trying to create a narrative in their favour,” he said.

Responding to a media query about the Punjab government’s efforts to provide psychological support to deported Indians from the US, the former state Home Minister said, “It is a good initiative because deported individuals have suffered hardships. Since they are Indians, supporting them in times of distress is a positive step.”

When asked about the state’s efforts to assist deported individuals, Vij said, “Although this does not fall under my department, if other departments seek our cooperation, we will send a well-equipped bus to bring back the deported individuals”.

Additionally, he instructed department officials that food packets would also be sent with the bus, as these individuals would likely be hungry and thirsty after a long journey. Therefore, food packets will be provided along with the bus.

