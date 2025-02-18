Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Azharuddeen’s ton puts Kerala in control against Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Mohammed Azharuddeen’s long-awaited century, his second in First-Class cricket and his first in seven years, and half-centuries by Sachin Baby and Salman Nizar ensured Kerala took firm control of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat here on Tuesday. Azharuddeen’s unbeaten 149 off 303 balls, decorated with 17 boundaries, was the cornerstone of Kerala’s innings as they reached 418 for seven at the end of day two.

Kerala continued with their innings on Tuesday on a shaky note when Sachin Baby edged one to the slip cordon on the second ball of the day. However, Azharuddeen, along with Salman Nizar, forged a crucial 149-run partnership for the sixth wicket, steadying the innings after Baby’s early dismissal. While the first day had been a defensive grind, the second saw a slight shift in tempo, with Salman holding one end and Azharuddeen taking charge of the scoring.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, armed with a relatively new ball, found movement in the air and struck early to remove Baby. But his efforts were not enough to break Kerala’s resistance further. Jaymeet Patel nearly got Azharuddeen on 47, drawing an edge, but Manan Hingrajia at first slip dropped a crucial catch.

Salman also survived a scare when a fine edge off Ravi Bishnoi was put down by Urvil Patel behind the stumps. Gujarat’s failure to review lbw decisions only added to their frustration as both batters capitalised on their lifelines.

Azharuddeen’s hundred came off 175 balls, earning a standing ovation from the Kerala dugout. Kerala’s two highest run-getters of the season ensured Gujarat’s bowlers remained under pressure in the second session. Salman brought up his fifty off 185 balls with the innings’ first six, dispatching left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal over mid-on before saluting the dugout in celebration.

While Kerala managed 87 runs in the first session, they added just 61 in 30 overs after lunch.

Jayswal eventually broke the marathon stand, dismissing Salman early in the final session. The left-hander’s patient 202-ball vigil ended with Kerala still in control. Debutant Ahammed Imran showed promise with a 24-run cameo before falling to Nagwaswalla, strangled down the leg side with the third new ball.

With the pitch showing increasing signs of wear and the ball turning consistently for spinners, Kerala’s experienced duo—Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate—will be eager to exploit the rough patches outside the left-hander’s off stump when Gujarat begin their reply on Day Three.

Brief scores:

Kerala 418/7 in 177 overs (Sachin Baby 69, Salman Nizar 52, Mohammed Azharuddeen 149 not out, Aditya Sarwate 10 not out; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3-64, Vishal Jayswal 1-57) against Gujarat

