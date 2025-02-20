Ranji Trophy: Kerala objects Gujarat replacing spinner Bishnoi with seamer as concussion sub in semifinal

Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Gujarat spinner Ravi Bishnoi was forced off the field following a concussion during the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Kerala on Thursday. Medium-pacer Hemang Patel was brought in as his replacement, sparking discussions on the interpretation of the 'like-for-like' substitution rule.

Bishnoi, who had dismissed Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal earlier, suffered a blow while attempting to stop a ball at point. As he dived, the ball deflected off his hand and struck his face. He was immediately taken off the field for medical attention and did not return to play.

As Hemang walked in to bat at No. 5 following the dismissal of opener Priyank Panchal, Kerala’s spinner Jalaj Saxena was seen in animated discussion with the umpires over the replacement of a spinner with a seamer.

However, with no other realistic options available, Gujarat’s decision was upheld, and Hemang played a crucial hand, scoring a composed 27 off 41 balls to help Gujarat stay in the fight for a first-innings lead.

Earlier in the match, Kerala had put up a formidable first-innings total of 457, powered by a spectacular unbeaten 177 from wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Azharuddeen. His innings provided the backbone to Kerala’s innings, ensuring they put up a challenging total for Gujarat.

Gujarat, however, responded strongly. Senior opener Priyank Panchal led the charge with a brilliant 148, stitching together a crucial 131-run opening stand with young batter Aarya Desai.

The concussion rule sparked debate during the recent T20I series between India and England when pacer Harshit Rana was brought in as a substitute for all-rounder Shivam Dube.

