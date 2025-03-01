Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair’s century puts Vidarbha in driving seat

Nagpur, March 1 (IANS) Karun Nair’s fourth century of the Ranji Trophy season powered Vidarbha into a commanding position on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha on Saturday.

The seasoned batter struck an unbeaten 132, leading Vidarbha to 249/4 at stumps in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 286 runs with six wickets in hand.

Coming in at a precarious 7/2 in the third over of the day, Nair once again showcased his class on the big stage, anchoring Vidarbha’s recovery with a crucial 182-run partnership alongside Danish Malewar (73). The duo’s resilience nullified Kerala’s early advantage and put Vidarbha in firm control as they push for their third Ranji Trophy title.

Resuming the day with a slender 37-run first-innings lead, Vidarbha’s second innings got off to a shaky start as Kerala’s bowlers struck twice in quick succession. Medium pacer MD Nidheesh (1/37) removed Dhruv Shorey (5), while veteran off-spinner Jalaj Saxena (1/76) made an instant impact, dismissing Parth Rekhade (1) off his very first delivery.

With Vidarbha struggling at 7/2, Nair and Malewar held fort, mixing caution with aggression to negate the Kerala attack. Malewar, who had been instrumental in the first-innings fightback with a 215-run stand alongside Nair, once again played the perfect supporting role. He made a patient 73 off 161 deliveries, striking eight boundaries before being dismissed by Basil Thampi (1/49) after tea.

Nair, who has been in imperious touch throughout the season, continued his golden run with another composed century. His knock, laced with 10 fours and two sixes, came off 280 deliveries and ensured Vidarbha remained in control heading into the final day.

This was Nair’s second century in a Ranji Trophy final and his ninth of the season. Having earlier surpassed 8,000 first-class runs in this match, the 33-year-old is enjoying a career resurgence, having been one of the standout performers in domestic cricket this season.

His celebration upon reaching the three-figure mark, holding up nine fingers to signify his ninth ton of the season, reflected his sheer dominance in the red-ball format this year. Nair’s ability to perform under pressure has been a key factor in Vidarbha’s strong campaign, and with this century, he has given his side a real chance to dictate terms on the final day.

Kerala, playing in their maiden Ranji Trophy final, will need something special to keep their title hopes alive. Their bowlers started well but struggled to break the Nair-Malewar partnership, allowing Vidarbha to extend their advantage steadily throughout the day.

With the match slipping away, Kerala will hope for early wickets on the final morning to restrict Vidarbha and give themselves a fighting chance at chasing a target. However, with Nair still unbeaten and captain Akshay Wadkar (4*) alongside him, Vidarbha will look to bat Kerala out of the contest before possibly setting up a declaration.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 287 & 249/4 in 90 overs (Karun Nair 132 not out, Danish Malewar 73; Jalaj Saxena 1/76, Aditya Sarwate 1-55) lead Kerala 250 all out by 286 runs

