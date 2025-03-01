ISL 2024-25: East Bengal host Bengaluru FC with playoff qualification in sight

Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) With a place in the playoffs in sight, first-timers East Bengal FC face former winners and already qualified Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) here on Sunday. East Bengal are five points behind the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (32), who have featured in 21 encounters. The Blues have qualified for the playoffs, whereas East Bengal FC are eighth in the table with 27 points from 22 games.

To simplify the equation, the Oscar Bruzon-coached team will target getting six points from the remaining two games to improve their probability of finishing in the top six. East Bengal FC have shown promising form as they are on a three-match winning streak currently, the first time that they have done so in ISL history, and they will have to stretch that to five games so that they can stand a chance of making it to the next stage of the competition.

East Bengal FC are one of the four active ISL teams that Bengaluru FC have not done a league double over, and this is their opportunity to scale that feat following their 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture back in September. East Bengal have made changes in their starting line-up in 21 games this season, which is the joint-most in the league (tied with Chennaiyin FC).

The Red and Gold Brigade registered its fourth home clean sheet in their most recent match against Hyderabad FC (2-0), boosting their season tally to six. They have only fared better than this once before in 2023-24 (seven clean sheets).

Bengaluru FC have emerged victorious in their last three ISL matches while keeping a clean sheet. If they secure another shutout victory, it will be their longest such streak in competition history.

Bengaluru FC’s Indian players have scored 17 goals this season, making them joint leaders here (tied with FC Goa). Only Mumbai City FC (27 in 2022-23 and 26 in 2023-24), Bengaluru FC (20 in 2018-19), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (19 in 2021-22) have managed more goals by domestic players in a single ISL season.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon assured that his team would keep battling for a spot in the top six right until the end. “If you ask me, no doubt, we want to make it, but it depends on other results. We are not going to stop fighting until our last breath,” he said.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza outlined his team’s ambitions for the remaining matches. “We are focused on finishing as high as possible. Our target right now is to win the next two games,” he said.

