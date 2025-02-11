Ranji Trophy: Gujarat crush Saurashtra in Sheldon Jackson's last game

Rajkot, Feb 11 (IANS) Gujarat stormed into the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy for the first time since the 2019-20 season, delivering a resounding innings and 98-run victory over Saurashtra at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Tuesday. A dominant all-round performance saw Gujarat outplay the hosts in every department of the game, bundling Saurashtra out for 197 in their second innings well before the tea interval on Day 4.

Despite the pitch at Rajkot showing no major signs of deterioration, Saurashtra’s batting unit faltered again, mirroring their first-innings collapse for 216. In contrast, Gujarat had posted a mammoth 511, riding on brilliant centuries from Urvil Patel and Jaymeet Patel, a total that ultimately proved insurmountable for the hosts.

On the final day, Priyajitsinh Jadeja and Arzan Nagwaswalla spearheaded Gujarat’s charge, sharing seven wickets between them to shatter Saurashtra’s hopes of a fightback. Tall medium-pacer Priyajitsinh returned figures of 4-32, while left-arm seamer Nagwaswalla, armed with reverse swing, tore through the middle-order in a penetrative spell.

Resuming at 33 for no loss, Saurashtra had begun the day with promise as Harvik Desai played a few elegant drives, including one past deep backward point off Nagwaswalla. Desai fought hard for his 54, but once Chirag Jani miscued a pull shot off Priyajitsinh in the 28th over, the innings unraveled.

Saurashtra’s experienced campaigner Cheteshwar Pujara endured a forgettable outing, falling for just two runs in the very next over. Attempting to flick a half-volley on middle and leg stump, he instead found Nagwaswalla at square leg, much to Gujarat’s delight.

Chintan Gaja, Gujarat’s captain, brought himself back into the attack in the 36th over and immediately made an impact by inducing an outside edge from Harvik Desai, further denting Saurashtra’s resistance.

As wickets continued to tumble, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi joined the party, claiming a crucial scalp in Sheldon Jackson, who was playing his final domestic match. Jackson, who called time on an illustrious domestic career, was bowled after inside-edging a drive onto his stumps, marking a disappointing end to his farewell game.

Nagwaswalla truly came into his own on either side of the lunch break, using the older ball to devastating effect. His lethal spell saw him dismiss Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, all victims of his skilful reverse swing.

With no lower-order heroics to save Saurashtra, Gujarat’s bowlers wrapped up the game in emphatic fashion, securing a statement victory that underlined their title ambitions.

Gujarat’s dominant performance, marked by a clinical batting display and relentless bowling attack, now sets up an exciting semifinal clash. The team, led by Gaja, will look to carry forward their momentum as they eye their second Ranji Trophy title, having previously lifted the coveted trophy in 2016-17.

For Saurashtra, it was an uncharacteristic collapse, and despite flashes of promise, their campaign ended with disappointment. The departure of Sheldon Jackson adds an emotional footnote to their exit, as one of their most reliable stalwarts bowed out on a losing note.

Brief score:

Saurashtra 216 & 197 in 62.1 overs (Harvik Desai 54, Jaydev Unadkat 29; Priyajitsing Jadeja 4-32, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3-54) lost to Gujarat 511 by an innings and 98 runs.

