Ranji Trophy Final: Sarwate anchors Kerala’s reply after pace trio strike back

Nagpur, Feb 27 (IANS) Kerala’s pace trio of Nedumankuzhy Basil, MD Nidheesh, and Eden Apple Tom ensured that Vidarbha could not fully capitalize on their strong overnight position on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium at Jamtha here on Thursday.

Despite a lower-order resistance from Vidarbha, Kerala’s disciplined bowling kept them in the contest before Aditya Sarwate’s composed 66 not out led them to 131 for 3 at stumps.

Vidarbha, the previous edition’s finalists, resumed the day at 254/4 and were eventually bowled out for 379, with their tailenders frustrating Kerala in a crucial passage of play. A late 44-run stand between Harsh Dubey and Nachiket Bhute ensured Vidarbha crossed the 350-run mark, with Bhute scoring a crucial 32 off 38 balls.

The day began with aggressive stroke play from Vidarbha’s overnight batters. Yash Thakur set the tone by flicking the first ball to the midwicket boundary and following it up with another to square leg.

While Nidheesh found some swing and maintained discipline, Apple Tom struggled with his lines and leaked early runs. Danish Malewar celebrated his 150 with a pulled six, but Basil provided Kerala the breakthrough, getting one to nip back and shatter Malewar’s stumps, dismissing him for a well-compiled 153.

Basil struck again in his next over, removing the other set batter Thakur, trapping him lbw with a sharp in-swinger. Tom then made an immediate impact on his return, dismissing Vidarbha’s highest run-getter this season, Yash Rathod, with a delivery that straightened off the pitch and took the edge to first slip.

At 297 for 7, Kerala sensed an opening. However, Vidarbha’s lower order resisted. Akshay Wadkar and Akshay Karnewar added 36 runs before Karnewar fell to a sharp low catch at cover by Rohan Kunnummal.

Wadkar continued to find streaky runs, carving a six over deep backwards point and surviving an inside edge for four leg-byes. His enterprising knock ended when a back-of-length delivery from Apple Tom moved away, found the edge, and led to a regulation catch behind.

Bhute provided the final flourish, smashing two sixes off Jalaj Saxena to take Vidarbha past 350, while Dubey rotated the strike well. Their 44-run stand delayed the lunch break, which extended beyond the scheduled two-and-a-half-hour session. Bhute eventually fell trying to run a short-of-good-length ball to third man, edging behind off Nidheesh as Vidarbha’s innings ended on 379.

Vidarbha then struck early with the ball. Darshan Nalkande’s searing yorker in the first over caught Kunnummal by surprise, ricocheting off the bat onto the stumps. Nalkande continued his fiery spell, producing a full, swinging delivery that caught the inside edge of Akshay Chandran’s bat before rattling the stumps. Kerala were suddenly 4 for 2, and Vidarbha had all the momentum.

However, Aditya Sarwate and Ahammed Imran steadied Kerala’s innings with a crucial 93-run stand. Sarwate, promoted to No. 3, counterattacked, cover-driving Yash Thakur’s overpitched deliveries for boundaries. Imran survived an edge off Bhute that was put down at second slip, allowing Kerala to settle by tea at 57 for 2.

The pair carried on in the final session, keeping Vidarbha’s bowlers at bay. Imran was eventually dismissed for 37, falling to a well-directed bouncer from Thakur just before stumps. Sarwate, however, remained unbeaten on 66, ensuring Kerala ended the day in a position of relative stability at 131 for 3, with Sachin Baby accompanying him on 7 not out.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha 379 all out in 123.1 overs (Danish Malewar 153, Harsh Dubey 12 not out; MD Nidheesh 3-61, Eden Apple Tom 3-102) lead Kerala 131/3 in 39 overs (Aditya Sarwate 66 not out, Sachin Baby 7 not out; Darshan Nalkande 2-22, Yash Thakur 1-45) by 248 runs

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.