Ramvir Singh Bidhuri accuses Kejriwal of inaction, says Modi govt already building homes for slum dwellers

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2025, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced plans to launch a housing welfare scheme for sanitation workers. For this purpose, he said he had sought the Centre’s help to obtain land at concessional rates.

At a press conference, Kejriwal said he had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi raising the challenges related to permanent housing faced by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sanitation workers after retirement.

In response to this, South Delhi MP and senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri stated that the work of constructing homes for slum dwellers in Delhi has already been initiated by the Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He mentioned that the government has already provided flats to slum dwellers and will continue to work in this direction.

He claimed that around 10,000 flats have already been completed, and the government is moving forward with distributing these flats to slum dwellers. Referring to the Modi government’s schemes, he added that PM Modi’s government has provided permanent flats to 6.30 lakh slum dwellers. In addition to this, 11 crore toilets have also been built. He assured that those without permanent homes would also be given proper housing.

Bidhuri further pointed out that after the BJP forms the government in Delhi, slum dwellers will benefit from ration cards, old age pensions, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Commenting on Kejriwal's claims, he sarcastically pointed out that Kejriwal had 10 years but failed to deliver. He added that now, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP government in Delhi would complete the work Kejriwal had promised.

Bidhuri also slammed Kejriwal for the recent incident, where the former Delhi CM allegedly tried to run over BJP workers with his car. He called this behaviour reprehensible and stated that Kejriwal should apologise for his actions, adding that strict action should be taken against him.

