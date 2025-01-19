AAP youth wing leader joins BJP ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) In a fresh setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the ruling party’s Youth Wing State Vice President Kapil Nagar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Along with Nagar, more than 200 "AAP" workers from the Model Town Assembly constituency also joined the party, said BJP candidate from Model Town Ashok Goyal.

Delhi BJP spokespersons Nitin Tyagi and Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi also welcomed Nagar.

Nagar stated that his resolution is now to work with the BJP members and secure a victory for the Model Town Assembly constituency.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that Delhi’s political atmosphere has completely changed, and people from all sections of the society, particularly the youth and women, are now joining the BJP to achieve a developed Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal did not respond to his queries on why he understated his income in the election affidavit filed with nomination papers for the New Delhi constituency.

The Delhi BJP chief repeated his question to Kejriwal: "How is it possible for your income tax returns over the past decade to show income lower than your basic salary, but in the COVID year when the liquor policy was being made, your income surged 40 times?"

Sachdeva also took a dig at former deputy minister Manish Sisodia for taking personal loan worth Rs 1.5 crore to send his son for higher education in Canada.

“Manish Sisodia’s election affidavit speaks volumes, indicating that like ordinary people, Sisodia makes fixed deposits in banks, but when he needs a loan he has friends who lend him millions of rupees, even on long-term basis,” he said, questioning the hidden terms under which the Rs 1.54 crore loans were given to the wife of former minister who drafted the controversial liquor policy.

Sisodia’s affidavit mentions that his wife’s outstanding loans for funding their son’s education include Rs 86 lakh from Romesh Chander Mittal, Rs 58 lakh from Guneet Arora and Rs 10 lakh from Deepali.

Mittal and Arora are related to two MPs from Punjab, he alleged, questioning the quid pro quo behind the easy loan Sisodia managed to get.

Sisodia’s affidavit identifies his son Meer Sisodia as a dependent and gives details of Scotiabank, 392 Bay Street, Toronto, where the AAP leader has opened three separate accounts to park funds for his son’s education. The affidavit also shows foreign exchange assets of about Canadian $3,980 (Rs 2.4 lakh) in the foreign bank.

