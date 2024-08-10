Ramiz Raja calls for continued Indo-Pak sports rivalry after Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra finish 1-2 in Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed his admiration for the growing rivalry between Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and former Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. Raja emphasised the importance of such competitions in uniting hearts across borders and elevating the stature of athletics in both nations.

Nadeem claimed the gold medal in the men's javelin throw with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m while Chopra settled with a silver medal after registering the best throw of 89.45m.

"Both are great champions. And this rivalry, I want it to continue because this is a different rivalry. Let's develop another rivalry," Raja told IANS, highlighting the significance of the competition between Nadeem and Chopra.

Raja praised Nadeem's journey from a small village in Mian Channu to the world stage, noting the resilience and determination that brought him success. "This is a great story of how he started from a small village in Mian Channu and reached here all alone without any help. This is a big victory for him," he said, lauding Nadeem's maturity and composure under pressure.

Reflecting on Nadeem's performance, Raja was impressed by the athlete's ability to maintain control over his emotions and exhibit grace even in the heat of competition. "The most amazing thing about him was his temperament. There was no over-the-top celebration. There was no anxiety. He looked kind but also ferocious. The lava that was boiling inside him was visible in his throw," Raja remarked.

He also acknowledged Chopra's sportsmanship, noting that the Indian athlete remained grounded despite facing a formidable opponent. "What I liked the most was his grounded attitude," Raja added. He recognised that Chopra was up against a stronger competitor on the day, saying, "He got beaten on the day by a javelin thrower who was better than him."

Raja's comments extended beyond the javelin throw, as he advocated for more sporting contests between India and Pakistan. He lamented the impact of politics on sporting ties between the two nations, emphasising that fans should not be deprived of such spectacles. "Why should the fans suffer because of politics? There should be competition. This is the biggest spectacle. The world waits for it," Raja argued.

Recalling his tenure as PCB chairman, Raja noted that decisions regarding Indo-Pak matches were not often politically charged. He urged both nations to move beyond these constraints and embrace the spirit of competition. "I think we need to move on. Let us work towards playing against each other," he concluded.

Raja's passionate appeal for continued India-Pakistan sports rivalries underscores the potential of athletics and other sports to bring people together, transcending the political tensions that often overshadow these contests. As Nadeem and Chopra continue to inspire millions with their performances, their rivalry may indeed become a symbol of unity and respect between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.