Ram Gopal Varma receives B. Tech degree 37 years after graduation (Ld)

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for films like 'Satya', 'Company', 'Shiva', 'Rangeela' and 'Sarkaar' franchise, has finally received his college degree 37 years after passing and after he changed the face of parallel Hindi cinema.

The director, who has introduced the novel concept of using cameras to tell stories through different angles, perspectives, took to his social media to share the picture of the degree. The director wrote in the caption: "Super thrilled to receive my B tech degree today 37 years after I passed, which I never took it in 1985 since I wasn't interested in practicing civil engineering..Thank you #AcharyaNagarjunaUniversity Mmmmmmuuaahh."

The degree is from Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh and the year of passing is mentioned as 1985. The filmmaker graduated with a second-class division. The tweet has amassed over 4,000 likes on Twitter.

Several netizens congratulated the filmmaker for receiving his degree. A user commented: "Ohhh woww this is unbelievable and Awsome ..... Congratulations Engineer Ramu garu. I'm feeling so nice to see this."

Another one wrote: "Civil engineering! That's the reason you used locations like - under construction buildings/structures in some of your earlier movies."

