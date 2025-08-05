Raksha Bandhan gift: Free bus travel for women in Rajasthan; Rs 501 DBT to Anganwadi workers

Jaipur, Aug 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced a special double gift for the women of Rajasthan, and declared that women in the state will be able to travel free of cost in Rajasthan State Roadways buses for two days - on August 9 (Raksha Bandhan) and August 10.

This facility will be available for travel within the state boundaries. Emphasising the cultural significance of the festival, the Chief Minister said that Raksha Bandhan is not just a celebration but a reflection of India's deep-rooted social and familial values.

The initiative aims to ensure that no sister is deprived of meeting her brother on this auspicious occasion. Marking another significant gesture, the Chief Minister also transferred Rs 501 each through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 1.21 lakh Anganwadi sisters across the state as a Raksha Bandhan gift.

Sharma lauded the pivotal role of Anganwadi workers in nurturing future generations, calling Anganwadi centres the “temples of values” and describing Anganwadi workers as the second gurus of children after their mothers.

He said that only when women are empowered can the state and country truly become strong.

On this occasion, he also administered a pledge of nutrition to the Anganwadi sisters to reinforce the state's commitment to building a well-nourished Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's ongoing efforts for women's empowerment and strengthening Anganwadi services.

He noted that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, assistants has been increased by 10 per cent in 2024 and 2025. The state government has also initiated the opening of 1,000 new Anganwadi centres and the development of 2,365 model centres, along with the allocation of Rs 50 crore for repairs.

To improve child nutrition, fortified supplementary food is being provided to around 40 lakh women and children.

Additionally, the Chief Minister's ‘Amrit Aahar Yojana’ has been launched to provide hot, sweet milk five days a week to children aged 3 to 6 years at Anganwadi centres.

Speaking on broader women-centric initiatives, Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new chapter of women's empowerment is being written.

India is among the few countries where women now have strong representation in governance, and this has been further strengthened by the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, ensuring reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.

He also referred to key national schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Lakhpati Didi, which are empowering women across the country.

The event concluded with Anganwadi sisters tying Rakhi to the Chief Minister, who reaffirmed his promise to ensure their safety, dignity, and welfare, stating, “This Rakhi tied by sisters is my protective shield.”

