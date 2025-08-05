134th Durand Cup: Kamei’s lone goal seals Indian Army’s first win, ends Tribhuvan’s campaign

Jamshedpur, Aug 5 (IANS) P. Christopher Kamei’s precise first-half finish proved decisive as the Indian Army Football Team edged past a spirited but short-handed Tribhuvan Army FC 1–0 in a Group C clash of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

The win handed the Indian Army their first three points of the tournament from two outings, while the campaign came to an end for the side from Nepal, who bowed out with just one point from three matches.

Tribhuvan began the game brightly and created the first real chance, with Gillespye Jung Karki rising highest in the box only to see his header tipped away by Indian Army custodian Gagandeep Singh. But the early pressure soon gave way to the Indian Army’s growing control in midfield, and they capitalised in the 21st minute.

A measured cross from Wangden Tamang found Kamei just outside the box. The seasoned midfielder brought the ball down with his left foot before slotting home a low drive into the bottom corner, giving the keeper no chance.

Things went from bad to worse for Tribhuvan just eight minutes later. A reckless challenge from goalkeeper Bikash Kuthu outside the box on the onrushing Liton Shil earned him a straight red card, leaving the Nepal side to play over an hour with ten men. From the resulting free-kick, Kamei nearly doubled his tally but was denied by the crossbar.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Tribhuvan Army showed remarkable character. They continued to push forward, showing urgency and resilience in the face of a disciplined Indian Army backline. Karki and his fellow attackers carved out a few dangerous openings, but stout defending and confident goalkeeping kept the Indian side ahead going into the break.

The second half saw the Nepali side sit deeper, choosing to strike on the counter. They nearly found their reward when substitute Disanta Rai miscued a gilt-edged chance, failing to convert a low cross into an open goal. Moments earlier, skipper Karki had rattled the crossbar with a powerful header from a corner – a moment that might haunt the side in red and gold.

Ultimately, Kamei’s 21st-minute strike remained the difference, sealing a crucial win for Indian Army FT and keeping their qualification hopes alive.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.