Rajveer Singh on Abeer's transformation in 'Neerja': He's much stronger individual now

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Rajveer Singh, who plays Abeer in the show 'Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan', has opened up on his character transformation, saying it feels like he is essaying a fresh role.

'Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan' has been taking the audiences on an emotional roller-coaster with its heartfelt tale of Neerja trying to secure a life of dignity outside of Sonagachi.

In its current storyline, Abeer (Rajveer) has recovered from his trauma and his memory comes back thanks to Neerja (Aastha Sharma). However, he has forgotten the love they shared much to Neerja’s devastation.

With the revival of his memory, Abeer has become the confident, kind, and suave gentleman he was known to be before his heartbreak.

Talking about the same, Rajveer shared: "I’m grateful to have the chance to play Abeer, who’s a sensitive and caring man. After the revival of his memory, Abeer feels like a new character to me. Initially, he grappled with trauma and had fragile mental stability, but now he's a much stronger individual."

"The audiences have loved this show since its premiere, and I hope the love continues to grow with all the developments happening in this story. As an actor, I’m enjoying the journey of being a different person through Abeer," he said.

Rajveer added he is thrilled about viewers finding out about what’s in store for Abeer and Neerja in the upcoming episodes.

'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' airs on Colors.

