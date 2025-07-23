Rajasthan: Pushkar's local products get a new identity through OSOP scheme

Jaipur, July 23 (IANS) The ‘One Station, One Product’ (OSOP) scheme run by the Indian Railways to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ is providing a market for local, indigenous products and also creating additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society.

Ajmer station in Rajasthan is setting a new example of success in taking forward this scheme. Many stalls have been put up at the Ajmer station, which have turned out to be a big draw for travellers as well as tourists.

Many local products are being sold at Ajmer station under the 'One Station One Product' scheme. This has done a great deal in promoting the locally produced products, particularly those made in Pushkar.

OSOP has provided a good and hands-on platform in the promotion of local products and has given recognition to the craftsmen and traders, enabling them to make money from it.

Sachin Gulwani, operator of the OSOP stall at Ajmer station, told IANS, "All the good products of Pushkar have been stocked at the shop. All the big products like Gulabchand, Gulkand, Sharbat, Amla Murabba and Amla Candy have been stocked."

“When we came to know about this scheme of the Central Government, we opened this shop. This shop is doing very well. People coming from different places of the country take Pushkar products from the station, which makes us very happy. Pushkar products are famous even abroad," he elaborated.

A customer named Kajal Kashyap said, "The Central Government's OSOP scheme is being liked by people across the country. A stall has been set up under this scheme at Ajmer Railway Station in Rajasthan, where local products of Pushkar are being sold, which people are liking very much.

“Whenever I come here, I buy Amla candy and rose water. Under this scheme, the main items of the city are kept at the shop. This scheme is very good," she added.

