Rajasthan Police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi gang member for aiding gangsters in Dubai

Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), on Friday, arrested a key aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gang for allegedly aiding gangster activities from Dubai.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN, the accused, Ilyas Khan (30), son of Hakeem Ali and a resident of Ramgarh in Sikar, was arrested early morning following a tip-off about his presence in the area.

Ilyas had been living in the UAE since 2014 and was currently residing in Dubai.

He previously worked as a storekeeper at the Musadat Police Station (Central Jail) in Sharjah.

Using his police credentials, he allegedly helped gang members by arranging accommodations and hiding spots in Dubai.

He is accused of facilitating shelter for gangsters Rohit Godara, Virendra Charan, and Mahendra Saran, and was even arrested earlier by Dubai Police for misusing his police ID and had also been jailed in a dowry harassment case filed by his first wife.

Police said Ilyas played a crucial role in sharing sensitive information with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gang members, including updates on whether Red Corner Notices had been issued against them, aiding their movements through immigration channels.

He lived a lavish lifestyle in Dubai, funded by hawala operations and gang-related activities.

His main hideout was reportedly in the Rolla Mall area of Dubai.

Ilyas also assisted gangsters from Haryana and Punjab and once helped Virendra Charan escape from Dubai after receiving information that the AGTF might arrest them.

Earlier, on April 4, AGTF brought back Aditya Jain alias Tony, a close aide of Rohit Godara, who had been detained in Dubai.

During his questioning, Ilyas Khan's name surfaced as the person responsible for supplying names and phone numbers of Rajasthan businessmen to Godara for extortion purposes.

Police revealed that Ilyas had conducted reconnaissance on businessman Salim Khan in Jaipur and Sikar.

He reportedly passed Salim's mobile number to gangster Virendra Charan on social media, saying, "He is a good target and will pay well."

Ilyas had also volunteered to travel to India to mediate and oversee hawala transactions for the extortion money.

Following confirmation of his arrival in India, the AGTF raided a location in Sikar and apprehended him on Friday morning.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.