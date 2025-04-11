Delhi Assembly Speaker calls for timely action on CAG reports

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Aiming to promote transparency, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday called for taking timely action on audit observations that shed light on the performance of the city government.

While addressing a meeting to discuss Reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) presented during the Second Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Gupta also issued instructions to submit a report on the supply and regulation of liquor by April 20.

Additionally, he also directed the other relevant departments to submit CAG Action Taken Reports by April 30, he said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht; Ajay Mahawar, Chairperson of the Committee on Public Accounts (PAC); Gajender Drall, Chairperson of the Committee on Government Undertakings; Additional Chief Secretary (Finance); and Roli Shukla Malge, Accountant General (Audit), Delhi.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made by the Accountant General (Audit), Delhi, highlighting key findings and observations from the latest audit reports, said a statement.

This was followed by a comprehensive review of the status of implementation of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) and a discussion on the Action Taken Notes (ATNs) related to reports presented during the Second Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Gupta, while addressing the officers during the meeting, emphasised the importance of taking timely action on audit observations and establishing robust mechanisms to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.

The Committees and government representatives reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional coordination for the effective follow-up of audit recommendations, said the statement.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolve to enhance monitoring mechanisms and ensure prompt redressal of audit issues in the interest of good governance and public accountability in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

During the recent Assembly sessions, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled a CAG report on Delhi Transport Corporation’s financial losses and “Prevention of Air Pollution from Vehicles”.

Earlier, the Assembly also held a debate on a report related to the performance of ‘Mohalla Clinics’ and the implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy that led to a loss of Rs 2,002 crore to the exchequer.

