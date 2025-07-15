Rajasthan: MP Hanuman Beniwal slams BJP over gravel mafia

Nagaur, July 15 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and MP Hanuman Beniwal launched a fierce attack on the BJP and local administration during a Jan Aakrosh Rally held at the animal exhibition ground in Nagaur on Tuesday.

Addressing a large gathering under a waterproof pandal, Beniwal accused senior BJP leaders of being involved in illegal gravel mining, alleging that they were taking commissions ranging from 2 per cent to 10 per cent.

He warned the administration to respond to the public’s demands or face indefinite agitation.

“If the administration doesn’t respond within one and a half hours, we’ll tear Section 163 apart,” he declared from the stage.

During his speech, Beniwal accused the Khinvsar MLA of having links with corrupt elements, stating that the “real face” of the legislator was now coming to light. He also demanded a high-level inquiry into how the current Nagaur SP was appointed, alleging that the officer had concealed facts to secure the post.

“Once proven guilty, I’ll ensure he is removed from service,” Beniwal asserted.

Former MLA Narayan Beniwal added to the allegations, claiming that Narayan Togas, now an RPS officer, had played obscene songs during a Republic Day function while serving as a teacher in Palun village, Pali, in 1996. He stated that a case was filed at the time, but Togas resigned and later returned to public service. Narayan Beniwal said the SP in Nagaur had “lost all sense of responsibility” after taking charge.

The rally witnessed participation from a host of RLP leaders, including former MLAs Indira Bawri and Narayan Beniwal, assembly candidate Kanika Beniwal, and Beniwal’s children Ashutosh and Diya Beniwal. Public representatives and party workers from across the region were also in attendance, showing strong support for the RLP’s protest.

Further intensifying his attack, Beniwal warned, “There will now be daily agitations and road blockades. Let anyone dare to touch even one of our youth.” In anticipation of unrest, Nagaur District Collector Arun Kumar Purohit imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163, covering key locations such as the District Headquarters, Circuit House, Collectorate, Railway Trisection, Court Complex, and SP Office. Meanwhile, the Municipal Council installed CCTV cameras from the rally venue to the Collectorate for monitoring and security purposes.

The RLP’s protest focused on a range of local issues. These included inadequate compensation to farmers affected by land acquisition for the Ras-Merta and Merta-Pushkar railway lines, alleged irregularities in the acquisition process, survey errors in the proposed Thar Expressway (Jaipur-Nagaur-Phalodi), deteriorating law and order, rampant gravel mafia activity, and the arbitrary practices of cement factories and solar companies.

The RLP also highlighted concerns over widespread corruption in government departments, delays in crop insurance claim settlements under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and the challenges faced by cattle rearers in transporting livestock from local animal fairs. As Hanuman Beniwal and his party escalate their campaign, all eyes are now on how the administration will respond to growing public discontent in Nagaur.

