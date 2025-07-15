Maha: Rs 28.50 crore fine imposed for illegal minor mineral excavation

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The Maharashtra government has imposed a staggering fine of Rs 28.50 crore following the unauthorised excavation of 49,994 cubic feet of minor minerals, specifically sand, in Gaur, Parbhani district, as part of a crackdown on illegal mining activities in the region.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday announced in the Legislative Council that if the fine remains unpaid by July 17, seizure proceedings will be initiated. The issue of illegal mining in Gaur, located in Purna taluka, was raised in the Legislative Council by Leader of the Opposition Ambadas Danve.

Danve highlighted the local administration’s inaction regarding the illegal mining in Gaur.

Responding to the issue, Revenue Minister Bawankule stated, “Following the question raised by the Leader of the Opposition, an inquiry was conducted. We visited the site, and it was found that excavation had been carried out without permission. A fine has been imposed, and a one-month deadline until July 17 has been given to pay the amount. Failure to comply will result in seizure action.”

The minister further elaborated that strict directives have been issued to curb illegal mining, with measures such as drone surveillance and electronic transport permits already in place. Evidence of illegal mining uncovered during the investigation in Gaur accelerated the enforcement action.

The government is also intensifying efforts to prevent such incidents in the future through stringent policies and increased use of technology. Minister Bawankule emphasised that this action would serve as a strong deterrent to those involved in illegal mining activities.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed the Legislative Council that large-scale violations of the Fragmentation Law have occurred in Koregaon constituency from Satara district.

Responding to a question raised by MLC Shashikant Shinde, Minister Bawankule stated that many officers issued permissions without authority, effectively sidelining the entire law. It has now come to light that there was collusion between agents and officers.

Minister Bawankule said, “In Koregaon, the Fragmentation Law has been violated to a large extent. Approvals for fraudulent subdivisions were granted under the guise of borewells. Permissions were issued in violation of the law for lands meant for residential purposes. The root cause is a mindset that disregards the law.”

He also clarified that mistakes have been made, and the government is addressing the issue seriously.

“Many ordinary citizens have built their homes on these lands. No unjust action will be taken against them. However, those agents who extorted money from the poor and were involved in this will face criminal charges in police stations,” the Revenue Minister warned explicitly.

He emphasised that the government is committed to delivering justice to the poor and will not tolerate the nexus of agents.

A list of guilty officers is with the government, and a departmental inquiry will be completed within a month.

“Those who violated the law and granted permissions for these lands will face thorough investigations and strict action,” Bawankule declared in the House.

Highlighting a specific issue, Bawankule noted, “When the land was subdivided, it was in the Green Zone. However, agents and others obtained approvals by showing it as a Yellow Zone in the proposed development plan. This has been revealed during the inquiry. Attempts were made to change the zone for money, even without an approved Development Plan.”

He further stated that such a large-scale fraud would not have been possible without the involvement of officers, and the responsibility of both agents and officers will be fixed.

Similar violations of the Fragmentation Law have come to light in other parts of the state, and police agencies will be involved in the investigations of all such cases, he clarified.

Against this backdrop, Bawankule firmly stated, “The government acknowledges its mistakes and takes action. Our stance is to provide relief to the poor while taking strict action against those who take the law into their own hands.”

MLC Shashikant Shinde welcomed the government’s bold decision regarding this issue. However, he urged the government to take appropriate decisions regarding the Fragmentation Law in rural areas as well.

