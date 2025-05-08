Rajasthan: Leaves of police personnel suspended amid high alert

Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) Amid the prevailing tense situation due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Rajasthan Police Headquarters on Thursday issued a statewide alert and suspended leaves of all police personnel until further notice, an official said.

According to the official order issued by ADG Law and Order, Vishal Bansal, any leave granted will now require prior approval from the respective district Superintendents of Police (SPs).

The directive emphasises the need for full force deployment and preparedness in light of the current security scenario.

An official email communication outlining these instructions has been sent to all SPs, Deputy Commissioners of Police, and Commandants across all districts.

The leave suspension order will remain in effect until further notice. In the wake of the Indian Army’s "Operation Sindoor" launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Rajasthan Police have significantly tightened security in districts bordering Pakistan.

As part of the enhanced vigilance, all types of leave for police personnel have been suspended with immediate effect, said officials.

Additional Director General of Police (Administration, Law and Order) Vishal Bansal issued strict instructions on Thursday via official communication to all Range IGs, Police Commissioners, District SPs, DCPs, and Commandants.

The order mandates that no leave shall be granted to any police personnel except under exceptional circumstances, and even then, only with the explicit approval of the District SP, DCP, or Commandant.

While leave restrictions have been informally imposed since the Pahalgam attack, this official directive formalises the suspension of all leave in light of the current high-alert situation and increased tension along the border.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice. All police officers have been instructed to stay stationed at their respective headquarters and remain on standby 24x7 to respond promptly to any emergency arising from the evolving situation.

