Indo-Pak tension: Delhi govt cancels leaves of officials after Jammu attack

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Delhi government cancelled leaves of all officials after Pakistan’s unprovoked attack in Jammu city on Thursday night.

“In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, the Competent Authority has directed that no leave shall be granted to any officer/official of the Government of NCT of Delhi, till further orders,” said a government order.

On Thursday night, an aerial attack by Pakistan targeting Jammu was successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems.

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated.

India has reportedly undertaken retaliatory action in the wake of the attacks.

According to sources, the Indian air defences neutralised several drones launched near the Jammu airport, with no casualties reported.

Moreover, eight missiles were intercepted near Jammu - all of them successfully destroyed, according to media reports. The attack also caused a temporary blackout at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, with similar power outages reported in Srinagar under heightened security measures.

Meanwhile, an F-16 supersonic fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down in the evening by an Indian surface-to-air missile defence system, NDTV reported, quoting sources.

The F-16 took off from the Sargodha air base and was shot down near it, it reported, as per the sources.

This offensive by Pakistan came just hours after its earlier attempt to target 15 Indian cities was thwarted.

