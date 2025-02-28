Rajasthan govt committed to ensure food security: Minister

Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said on Friday that the state government remains committed to the welfare of underprivileged sections.

“The Chief Minister has issued clear directives to ensure that marginalised communities are included in government schemes and receive maximum benefits, empowering them to integrate into mainstream society,” he added.

Godara highlighted that the ‘Give Up’ campaign, initiated last year, aims to restore the rights of the deprived by encouraging ineligible individuals to voluntarily remove their names from the food security list. The savings from this initiative will be redirected to provide food security to genuinely eligible beneficiaries.

Initially set to conclude on 28 February, the campaign has now been extended until 31 March, following its success, said Godara. He urged all capable individuals who have not yet withdrawn from the National Food Security Act (NFSA) list to take advantage of this opportunity, ensuring that rightful beneficiaries receive support. He also cautioned that legal action will be taken against those who fail to remove their names voluntarily.

Since its launch on 1 November last year, the campaign has seen an overwhelming response, with 12,07,032 individuals voluntarily relinquishing their food security benefits.

Godara noted that the public perceives this initiative as a crucial step toward social justice and equitable resource distribution.

On Republic Day, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma re-launched the Food Security Portal, leading to the inclusion of approximately 7,55,000 new beneficiaries. This step has significantly enhanced access to food security for previously deprived individuals.

Godara reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that food security reaches the most deserving sections of society while promoting fairness and social responsibility.

"The Give Up campaign was started on 1 November last year. Since then till date, 120732 people have voluntarily got their names removed from the food security list." Godara said adding that the response of the general public regarding the Give Up campaign is positive.

“People are seeing this campaign as an important step to promote social justice and proper distribution of resources,” he added

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.