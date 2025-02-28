Tripura govt took multiple steps to bring down dowry cases: CM Saha

Agartala, Feb 28 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the state government is taking multiple steps to bring down dowry related cases to zero.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the ‘Swabalambi Naari, Swabalambi Tripura’(empowered women, reliant Tripura), said that 80 Deputy Collectors rank officials have been appointed as District Dowry Prohibition Officers, and all Sub-divisional Magistrates have been appointed as Dowry Prohibition Officers to curb the dowry-related cases.

“We know that dowry cases in Tripura are very few, but we cannot take risks, and we want such cases to be completely eradicated. We don’t want any woman to face issues related to dowry, and to address this, we have created these posts and the government has taken multiple steps,” said Saha.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always emphasised women’s welfare and their empowerment. There were many discussions about triple talaq, but PM Modi took the historic step of scrapping this regressive practice.

“Women play a key role in a family. Both the Prime Minister and the state government have taken several decisions for women’s welfare. We focus on working rather than just talking.”

Without naming the Congress and Left parties, the Chief Minister said that during the previous governments, women were used for agitations, rallies, slogans, but after the BJP government came to power, many steps were taken towards making women self-reliant and to ensure their overall welfare.

Saha further stated that the present BJP government is working to provide protection to women and empower them (women) economically.

“Women are becoming self-reliant because the government is taking steps to uplift their socio-economic status. That’s why they are standing tall. Only men cannot work for the country’s development, women play a crucial role. Women are now going to space, driving trains and airplanes, and excelling in various fields,” he pointed out.

Noting that there are many women doctors, engineers, scientists, administrators, intellectuals who are making their mark in every sphere, the Chief Minister said over 50 per cent of seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation have been reserved for women.

Women are now joining numerous programs cheerfully, whereas earlier, they were forced to participate under the threat of losing their MGNREGA cards, he claimed and added that the wages for the MGNREGA used to be collected from middlemen, but now, due to PM Modi’s efforts, there is no role of middlemen, and wages are directly credited to their bank accounts.

“This is transparency. This has been made possible because of our government. We have also ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in the Tripura State Rifles posts,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government wants women to receive quality education.

“We don’t just think about Agartala, many girls have dropped out of school and are unable to continue their education. To address this, we have waived all kinds of fees for female students. A new 50-bed hostel has been set up in Gonda Twisa (in Dhalai district). We have also established women-run police stations in all districts,” he added.

