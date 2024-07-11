Rajasthan Budget proposes 4 lakh jobs in 5 years, VAT cut on cooking gas

Jaipur, July 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari, presenting the state budget in the Assembly on Wednesday, made a series of announcements, including four lakh recruitments in five years, construction of nine greenfield expressways, new tourism policy and reduction in VAT on cooking gas and CNG from 14.5 per cent to 10 per cent.

She said that more than 1 lakh recruitment will be made in the current year.

Deputy CM Kumari proposed a new 'Youth Policy-2024' and announced apprenticeship/internship programmes and Artificial Intelligence-based counselling for youth.

The development of an integrated system for additional resource mobilisation in online gaming, e-commerce and OTT platform services was also announced for this segment.

In her 2-hour 51-minute budget speech, the Deputy CM made many significant announcements for different segments including youth, women, and others.

She proposed the construction of nine greenfield expressways stretching to more than 2,750 km in the state.

Deputy CM Kumari also proposed the 'Industrial Policy 2024' based on the concept of Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

She further proposed an Export Promotion Policy and Garment and Apparel Policy to boost exports.

The Deputy CM also proposed the development of a Textile Park in Bhilwara, Ceramic Park in Bikaner, Industrial and Logistical Hub near Bandikui in Dausa, Solar Panel Manufacturing Park in Pali, Biomass Pellet and Chemical Manufacturing Park in Banswara, Tiles Manufacturing Park in Kishangarh and Handicraft Park in Jodhpur.

The budget further proposed setting up new solar parks in Bikaner's Pugal and Chhatargarh and Jaisalmer's Bodana.

Deputy CM Kumari announced that all government offices in the state will be connected to solar energy in a phased manner. Also, more than two lakh houses deprived of electricity will be provided domestic electricity connections in the next two years, she said.

Tap water will be supplied to 25 lakh rural homes this year by spending Rs 15000 crore, the Deputy CM said.

She further said that the state government will also provide loans at low interest rates to women working with self-help groups. For meritorious students, the state government proposed free tablets and the internet.

Further, it was announced that a defence manufacturing hub will be established in the state.

Under a new tourism policy, the Deputy CM proposed setting up the state tourism development board as well as a heritage conservation board to develop archaeological places and heritage sites.

Rajasthan Mandapam will be developed on the lines of the Bharat Mandapam of Delhi and like Kashi Vishwanath, a corridor of Khatu Shyam Ji temple will be built at a cost of about Rs 100 crore, she said.

Deputy CM Kumari announced that Vice Chancellors in universities would be called 'Kul Guru'.

She said that a 'PM Unity Mall' will be built in Jaipur to promote ODOP (one district one product). A budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for this.

Engineering colleges of Bharatpur, Bikaner and Ajmer will be developed as Rajasthan Institute of Technology with Rs 300 crore. Basic facilities including libraries and toilets will be developed in schools at a cost of Rs 350 crore, the Deputy CM said.

In the budget, arrangements have been made for Atal Udyam Yojana for the youth. Rs 25 crore has been announced for startups.

Also, a Rs 200-crore corpus fund will created as e-Vehicle Promotion Fund under the Electric Vehicle Policy.

In the budget, the government has estimated a revenue receipt of Rs 2.64 lakh crore, revenue expenditure of Rs 2.90 lakh crore and revenue deficit of Rs 25,758 crore.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.93 per cent of the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product).

