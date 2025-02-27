Rajasthan BJP removes minority cell general secretary after altercation

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) A scuffle broke out between workers of the BJP during the ‘Minority Front’ meeting at the office headquarters in Jaipur on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the presence of the party's state president, Madan Rathore.

In response to the altercation, BJP ‘Minority Front’ state president Hamid Khan Mewati took swift action, removing BJP Minority cell state general secretary Javed Qureshi from his position.

Following the incident, Mewati issued a statement citing party discipline, stating, "You engaged in a scuffle and assaulted BJP Minority Front office bearers within the state office, which is considered as indiscipline as per party's ideals. Therefore, you are immediately relieved of your duties as BJP Minority Front State General Secretary."

The altercation took place just before the Minority Front meeting commenced.

As state president Madan Rathore approached the stage, Javed Qureshi attempted to stop him. This led to activist Fariduddin Jackie reacting aggressively and slapping Qureshi, sparking a heated scuffle between the two. The commotion disrupted the meeting atmosphere.

Fariduddin Jackie, former vice president of BJP Minority Front, said: “I did not misbehave with any official. I was coming down after making the president sit on the stage. General Secretary Javed Qureshi did all this to defame me.”

Regarding the incident, former General Secretary of Minority Front Javed Qureshi said that the chairs were placed for those who were expected to be on the stage.

“But Jackie said that my chair should be placed behind the president. When we asked him to come down politely, he started abusing us,” he said.

He said that other BJP officials and workers quickly intervened to separate the two, with state president Madan Rathore also attempting to defuse the situation.

He added that, however, tensions persisted until party leadership stepped in and restored order.

