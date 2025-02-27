Israel refuses to withdraw from Gaza-Egypt border

Jerusalem, Feb 27 (IANS) Israeli officials said on Thursday that the military would not withdraw from the strategic strip along the Gaza-Egypt border despite a ceasefire agreement that calls for a pullout by Saturday.

In the early hours of Thursday, Israel received the bodies of four hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, marking the final swap under the first phase of a three-stage ceasefire deal set to expire on Saturday.

Three of the hostages were killed while in captivity, while the fourth died during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, according to the Prime Minister's office. Forensic experts in Tel Aviv confirmed the identification of the four bodies after Hamas handed them over.

"Based on intelligence and all available information, Ohad Yahalomi, Tsahi Idan, and Itzik Elgarat were murdered while held hostage in Gaza," the office said. It added that Shlomo Mantzur, 86, was killed during the October 7 attack and his body had been taken into Gaza.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas, which has previously claimed that heavy Israeli bombardments killed hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel is required to begin withdrawing troops from the Philadelphi Corridor by Saturday. However, a senior Israeli official told state broadcaster Kan that the military "will not withdraw" from the area, saying, "We will not allow Hamas militants to roam our border again with trucks and rifles, and we will not let them rearm through smuggling."

Energy Minister Eli Cohen told Kan Reshet Bet Radio that 59 hostages remain in Gaza and that securing their release remains a top priority. He said Israel would only move to the next phase of the ceasefire if four conditions were met: the release of all hostages, the removal of Hamas from power, the demilitarization of Gaza, and full Israeli security control over the enclave.

Cohen also noted that support from the US administration and the resumption of heavy bomb shipments -- previously suspended by the Biden administration -- had bolstered Israel's resolve to maintain its demands.

Hamas said it was ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire. In a statement, the group said the "only way" to secure the release of the remaining hostages was through a commitment to a lasting truce.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.