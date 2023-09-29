Raj Assembly polls: EC on 3-day visit to Jaipur from today

Jaipur, Sep 29 (IANS) The Election Commission begins its three-day review visit to Rajasthan from Friday during which it will hold meetings with officials and take stock of the preparations for Assembly Elections due in December.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal will be in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that on Friday the EC and other senior officials will hold a meeting with the representatives of recognized political parties in Jaipur. After this, the Commission will discuss with the enforcement agencies like state police, income tax, excise, transport, commercial tax department, coordinator of the state lead bank, nodal officers of Railways and airport, etc., regarding the Assembly Elections 2023.

Gupta said that a presentation related to the preparations will be given before the Chief Election Commissioner on September 30 by the Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer and Central Police Force Nodal Officers.

After this, a meeting will be held with District Election Officers, Inspectors General of Police, District Superintendents of Police and election related officials to take stock of the pre-election preparations.

Gupta said that on October 1, the last day of the tour, the Chief Election Commissioner and the commissioners will review the preparations for the Assembly General Elections-2023 in a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police and will address the media also. Deputy Election Commissioners will also be present during the three-day visit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.