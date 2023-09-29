PE is not against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: CBI sources

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Preliminary Enquiry (PE) initiated by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the corruption allegations in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence is not directed against him, sources informed IANS on Friday.

"This PE is not against Arvind Kejriwal, and he is not listed as an accused as of now," he said.

Asked about PE's target, the sources stated that it was not directed against any specific individual. "We are currently in the process of verifying information to reach a conclusion," the source said.

The renovation of Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence, which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly involved a lot of corruption and flouting of rules.

According to sources, the CBI team will investigate the corruption allegations and then determine the course of action.

As of now, it has not officially commented on the matter.

On Thursday, Kejriwal dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking if he would resign if wrongdoing is found in the PE.

"This is not the first time. This shows that the Prime Minister is in panic mode. This is not the first inquiry. They have conducted 50 inquiries against me, alleging me in liquor scams, bus scams, school scams, and road scams. They have filed 33 cases against me," he added

