Amid violence, Bengal sees 45.07 pc voter turnout

Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) Amid continued poll-related violence, an average 45.07 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 p.m. on Saturday in nine seats in West Bengal in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The figure is comparatively higher than the national average of 40.09 per cent till 1 p.m.

As many as 1,899 complaints of poll-related irregularities have been received by the office of State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

During the last couple of hours, the epicentres of tension and violence were mainly the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Sandeshkhali under Basirhat Lok Sabha, different pockets of Jadavpur constituency especially Bhangar, Jaynagar and partially some pockets in Kolkata-Uttar.

At Sandeshkhali, reports of severe clashes between the Trinamool Congress and BJP activists have surfaced. There are allegations of firing during the clashes.

Trinamool Congress' area president Nalini Khatua and local BJP leader Ramkinkar Jana were severely injured in the clashes. Both are currently under treatment at a local hospital.

Similarly, severe clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress activists at Maipith Baikunthapur village under Jaynagar Lok Sabha constituency during the last two hours. In these clashes, supporters from both sides were severely injured.

Similarly, CPI(M) alleged that at least six camp offices of the party were ransacked by Trinamool Congress-backed "goons" and the party activists sitting at the camps were beaten up.

At Bhangar, also under Jadavpur university, several voters preferred to avoid going to polling booths out of "fear of intimidation and physical harassment", sources said.

