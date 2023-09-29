Pregnant woman set ablaze by her mother & brother in UP village

Hapur, Sep 29 (IANS) A young woman was allegedly set on fire by her mother and brother in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district after she was found to be pregnant, said police on Friday.

The incident took place in Nawada Khurd village on Thursday night.

The woman, who is in critical condition after sustaining over 70 per cent burns to her body, has been referred to a higher centre for treatment.

The woman's mother and brother have been taken into custody by the police.

According to police, the woman, who is unmarried, had physical relations with a young man from the same village and became pregnant. When her family members came to know about this, they were upset.

On Thursday, the woman's mother and brother took her to a nearby forest where they sprinkled petrol on her and set her on fire. The victim suffered severe burns and was rushed to the hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Hapur) Rajkumar Aggarwal said investigation into the matter was on.

