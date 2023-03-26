Rains, hailstorm destroy standing crops in Rajasthan, farmers distressed

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Rains and hailstorms in Rajasthan have destroyed standing crops in fields across the state, leaving many farmers distressed at their losses.

Experts say that a new system is likely to come in the first week of April, after which the weather may change again.

On late Friday, a hailstorm, accompanied by thunderstorms, lashed many places in the northeastern Rajasthan. Heavy hail was reported in Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, and Bikaner.

In Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh, strong winds blew at 40 kmph leading to a large amount of crop damage.

It rained more than an inch at many places including Buhana in Jhunjhunu and Hindumalkot in Sriganganagar. Due to hailstorm in Jhunjhunu, a thick white layer of ice spread on vacant ground there.

In Bikaner's Lunkaransar, a strong hailstorm led to about 80 per cent of gram and mustard crops getting damaged.

Plum-sized hailstones shattered the mustard seeds. The wheat and barley crop suffered damage too due to rains and hail and demands are rising for state government to compensate farmers after analysis of damage.

The other district which has suffered the worst in Rajasthan due to hailstorm is Alwar.

Hail was seen stacked up to around a foot high at many places around Rajgarh, Tehla, and Thanagaji in Alwar destroying the standing crops as well as the crops which have been harvested from the fields.

Rajgarh MLA Johri Lal Meena said: "There is 100 per cent loss in crops at many places. nothing left. So much hail had fallen that it was still found in the fields the next day."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed the District Collector to get assessment done to evaluate loss to farmers and announce compensation as per rules. District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni has directed the concerned Sub-Divisional Officer, and Tehsildar to take action for crop damage in the hailstorm-affected area with immediate effect and distribute compensation as per rules. He has instructed that the teams should carry out survey work to assess the damage.

Outgoing BJP state President Satish Poonia said that due to hailstorm and rain, there has been heavy damage to crops in various areas of the state including Shekhawati and east Rajasthan.

He urged Gehot to ensure compensation to the farmers in a fixed time period by getting the loss analysis of crops immediately, so that the farmers can get support.

