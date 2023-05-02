Rains to continue for three more days in TN

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the wet spell in Tamil Nadu would continue for three more days.

The Weather department has forecast heavy rains in The Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, and Dindigul districts of the state till May 4.

The IMD has also predicted moderate rains for all districts of the state till May 5.

Owing to intermittent rains, the day temperatures in most parts of the state have come down.

On Monday, the day temperature in Nungambakkam weather station Chennai was 33 degrees Celsius and 33.3 degrees in Meenambakkam. This, according to weathermen, is 3.1 degrees and 3.8 degrees below normal respectively.

Convergence of a trough running over South India and western disturbance has led to the rains, the Met Office said.

