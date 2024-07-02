Railway freight earnings shoot up by 11.1 pc to Rs 14,798 crore in June

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Indian Railways has achieved a freight loading of 135.46 million tonnes in June this year which represents a robust 10.07 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of 123.06 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

In value term freight revenue went up by 11.1 per cent to Rs. 14,798.11 crores during June 2024 from Rs 13,316.81 crore in the same month last year.

Commodity-wise, Indian Railways achieved a loading of 60.27 million tonnes (MT) in coal (excluding imported coal), 8.82MT in imported coal, 15.07 MT in Iron Ore, 5.36 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 7.56 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 5.28 MT in Clinker, 4.21 MT in Foodgrains, 5.30 MT in Fertilizers, 4.18 MT in Mineral Oil, 6.97 MT in Containers and 10.06 MT in Balance Other Goods during June, 2024.

According to an Indian Railways statement, under the mantra, “Hungry For Cargo,” the organisation has made “sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices.”

The customer-centric approach and work of business development units has helped to achieve these significant results, the statement added.

