Rahul sir picked me in 2013 to play under him, now he’s back as coach when I am captain: Samson

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said his reunion with Rahul Dravid, who will be the side’s head coach, has been a moment of pure nostalgia, as he was the one who picked him to play for the franchise all the way back in 2013.

Dravid was the RR skipper when an 18-year-old Samson made his IPL debut in 2013, before transitioning as team mentor for the next two seasons. After being in the national set-up, including coaching India to 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup win, Dravid is back in RR as their head coach when IPL 2025 starts from March 22.

"It’s quite funny how things work out. In my first season, Rahul sir was the one who spotted me during the trials. He was the captain back then, looking out for young talent. After watching me, he came up to me and said, ‘Okay, can you play for my team?’ From that day to today, it feels surreal.”

“Now, I am the captain of the franchise, and Rahul sir has returned after so many years to coach the team. It’s a unique and special feeling. He was always part of the Rajasthan Royals family, and we are all grateful to have him back.”

“I have played under him both at Rajasthan Royals and in the Indian team when he was the coach. But now, having him as a coach while I captain the side is something truly special. I am looking forward to learning a lot from him in the coming years, and it’s really exciting," said Samson on JioHotstar.

RR, the inaugural edition winners, will open their IPL 2025 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 23. Asked about what one can expect from Dravid’s second stint with RR, Samson remarked, "I’ve always observed him from a distance and also been close to him. He’s a top-notch professional who ensures that every aspect of preparation is taken care of.”

“I was with him last month in Nagpur, Talegaon, and saw how involved he is. From 10 AM in the morning till 5 PM in the evening, in the heat, he was there watching batsmen bat and bowlers bowl, interacting with them, discussing strategies with the coaches.”

“He is fully committed to the team, from A to Z. That’s something I admire and want to learn—how to prepare better. Preparation is a key part of his character, and I want to incorporate that into my own approach," he elaborated.

Quizzed on whether Dravid ever gets tired, Samson responded by saying, "That’s his love for the game. That’s his tribute to cricket. I remember sitting at the back and seeing him standing in the sun, near the sightscreen, doing shadow practice all by himself. Even now, he is fully immersed in the game. There is so much to observe and learn from his passion."

