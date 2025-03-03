Rahul Gandhi questions pending top vacancies in ace commissions for Dalits

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has taken a strong stance against the Union government, questioning the significant vacancies in the leadership positions of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

Referring to provisions of the Constitution that mandate the appointment of a Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, and members to both commissions, the senior Congress leader highlighted the Vice-Chairperson position in the NCSC has been vacant for nearly a year, despite the appointment of the Chairperson and two members to the 7th NCSC last year.

He pointed out that previous commissions had at least two members.

In a letter addressed to Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, a copy is available with IANS, Gandhi emphasised the crucial role of the NCSC in safeguarding the rights of Dalits.

He noted that the NCSC addresses issues such as public employment, access to education, and prevention of atrocities.

“Over the years thousands across India have sought justice through the NCSC, which has been proactive in raising issues impeding the social and economic advancement of Dalits,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter in a concerning tone and wrote further, “The deliberate attempt to undermine and weaken the NCSC exposes the anti-Dalit mindset of this government.”

The prolonged vacancy in the Vice-Chairperson position raises concerns about the government's commitment to the commission's mandate.

Gandhi also pointed out a similar situation in the NCBC, where the Vice-Chairperson position has been vacant for nearly three years.

The NCBC has been operating with only a Chairperson and one member, despite the Constitutional provision for a Vice-Chairperson and at least three members.

“This deliberate omission, at a juncture when the nation-wide chorus for a caste census has grown louder, is shocking,” he said stressing the urgency of filling these vacancies.

Gandhi stressed that social justice must be at the heart of an inclusive vision for India. He urged the government to empower these institutions to fulfill their constitutional mandate by promptly addressing the vacancies in both the commissions.

